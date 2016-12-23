Daniel Boon 'Demand Echoes'

Daniel Boon recently released his debut album Boon & Bane on Neuhain, his own techno label with recent releases from David Ternessi, Crazy Sonic, and Superstrobe.

Boon is responsible for numerous parties throughout Berlin in the late '90s and early to mid-2000s, including club nights at the legendary old Tresor club and the now closed Maria Am Ostbahnhof. Boon also founded Ostfunk Records with Oliver Tatsch in 2005, which subsequently became one of Berlin’s leading techno labels.

Following the album's April 10 release, "Demand Echoes" is available to download now via the WeTransfer button below.

Demand Echoes