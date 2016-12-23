Heart People 'Voices' (Andrew Weatherall Remix)

Heart People, the creative Australian duo formed by Ryan Grieve (Canyons) and visual artist and model Rachel Rutt, recently announced a debut six-track EP, titled Homecoming. The EP will be released through Hole in The Sky Records on May 26.

The second track to be streamed from the EP is title track ‘Homecoming," which is streamable below, alongside the video for "Voices."

The EP is also being released with a special remix version of each track. The remixers were chosen as a way to help explain the origins, influences, and feelings the duo try to get across in their music as well as showing who they listen to and feel are contributing something special to music at the moment. The remixers include the legendary Andrew Weatherall, Tolouse Low Trax, Leo James, MR TC, and Paul Jextra.

Ahead of the EP's May 26 release, Andrew Weatherall's rework of "Voices" is available to download via the WeTransfer button below.

Voices (Andrew Weatherall Remix)