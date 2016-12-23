Icon Template 'Trippin Out'

Belgian artist Colin Tobelem (a.k.a. Icon Template) crafts experimentally inclined techno that confounds and excites in equal measures. His music touches on cyberpunk influences with heavy industrial overtones, although, there is an introspective quality to the immediate harshness—his pieces are compositions that warp the mind.

To date, Tobelem has released one EP, 2015's Fragments on An Der Grenze, and a sole track on his Bandcamp last month. Both explored analog-driven rhythms and bent synth lines.

His latest track, "Trippin Out" is being offered as today's XLR8R download, and staying true to the aforementioned qualities, it's a cut derived from the nether regions of experimental techno.

You can pick up "Trippin Out" below, with more on Icon Template here.

Trippin Out