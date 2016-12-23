Mahony, Clark Kent 'Diagonal'

The fifth EP on Hector's VL Recordings will arrive from Romanian DJ and producer Mahony.

Mahony is a well known figure behind the scenes in underground house and techno, sitting at the helm of the Romanian scene as the head booker for Sunwaves Festival and Kristal Club. Now a respected and well-known artist in his own right, Mahony has been touring with Hector and his Vatos Locos crew, playing at BPM, Sonar, and Club Der Visionaere, among many others.

For his latest EP, Clear Cut, Mahony presents three original cuts that pay homage to the sound of his Romanian roots, with one of these a collaboration with Clark Kent. On the remix duties, Livio & Roby and Guti, who are both making their VL Recordings debut, provide rolling interpretations ripe for the floor.

In support of the EP, Mahony has passed over his collaboration with Clark Kent as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

