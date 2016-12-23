Mark Stoermer '39 Steps' (Shannoncut Remix)

Last year, The Killers' bassist Mark Stoermer released his debut album, Dark Arts, on his own St. August Records imprint.

Now, Stoermer presents an tripped-out video for Shannoncut's remix of "39 Steps," a deep interpretation that sits in the realm of melancholic house and brings to mind the work Thom Yorke's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes. Matching the vibe of the track perfectly, the video takes the viewer on a journey through various technicolor abstractions, from pop culture icons to spiraling psychedelic images of Stoermer.

In support of the mesmerizing video, which can be viewed in full via the player below, Stoermer has offered up Shannoncut's remix as today's XLR8R download.

You can grab the remix via WeTransfer below, with the album available for purchase here.

39 Steps (Shannoncut Remix)