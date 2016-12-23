Mister Woo 'Crust'

Mister Woo will soon release their debut LP, titled Beyond Light.

Mister Woo is an experimental electronica collaboration between UK producers Reset Robot, Jon Gurd, and Tom Powell. They have previously released EP on Derelicht and Ear Rot Records, a label conceived as a creative outlet for the Portsmouth-born trio and a new platform for the close-knit and diverse mix of experimental electronic artists based in the area.

The album, too, will land on Ear Rot, scheduled for May 29 digital release. A limited edition seven-track 12” is already available online.

Meanwhile, "Crust" a cut taken from the LP, is available to download below.

Crust

<<a href="https://www.xlr8r.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/10-Tamago.mp3">Tamago</a>

If you like Mister Woo, return here for another free track to download.