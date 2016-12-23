Nyra 'Save Lite'

After a five-year hiatus to concentrate on professional cycling, Sheffield artist Nyra has returned. The next three months will see him start his own new label, put out three EPs and head back out on the road again.

Nyra (a.k.a Ryan Davis), first emerged in 2008. In the years after he soon amassed a discography of no frills house and techno that was expertly designed to turbocharge dance floors. At the same time, he founded influential Sheffield warehouse party Downlo at Dan Sane and welcomed a number of artists from Marcel Fengler to Norman Nodge to Ben UFO and Baby Ford. That party paved the way for the city’s now celebrated Hope Works venue, whilst Ryan himself went on to pursue a career in professional cycling.

Now he launches Canoe, a new label which aims to "put out timeless music. Nothing that follows trends, just stuff that does, and always will sound great, from wherever that may be on the sonic spectrum," Davis says. "I love, make, and play everything from house to techno to disco to jungle and just go with whatever I feel like in the studio on that particular day. These are all sounds I have soaked up into my own style over the years.“

The label kicks off with a Nyra EP from this "Save Lite" is taken—and can be downloaded via the WeTransfer button below.

Save Lite