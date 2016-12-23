Other Form 'All That Was'

Unmarked Paths is the debut EP from Other Form, a Bristol-based techno producer.

The EP’s five tracks all began life as jams on analog hardware, and there’s a fat, noisy, intentionally-imperfect feel to each. Amidst the 'floor-conscious urgency of the two sides’ opening pieces, the other three explore slower, darker territory—and all are glued together by a foreboding atmosphere rich in sepulchral reverb and analog hiss. Killawatt calls it “wonderfully fluid techno.”

A1. Carvings

A2. All That Was

B1. Oktober

B2. Toil

B3. A Reset

The EP will land on the artist’s Unknown Movements label on May 12, with "All That Was" available to download via the WeTransfer button below.