Pedro Vian 'Le Fou' (Tevo Howard Acid Remix)

Back in October of last year, Modern Obscure Music released Beautiful Things You Left Us For Memories, the brilliant debut album from Pedro Vian.

Following the wide-spread acclaim of the album, Modern Obscure has announced the forthcoming BTYLUFM Remixes, an EP that includes remixes from Animal Collective collaborator Eric Copeland, Swedish producer Peder Mannerfelt, Chicago producer and DJ Tevo Howard, and Escapismo, an anonymous project from a well-known producer. The package looks to unite Vian's stunning originals with each remix artist's stylistic interpretation, in turn translating the tracks into more club-based territory.

BTYLUFM Remixes will be available on vinyl and digital at the start of next month and can be pre-ordered here. In support of the forthcoming release the label has offered up Tevo Howard's rolling acid-drenched remix as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Le Fou (Tevo Howard Acid Remix)