Profusion 'Messages'

Where Do I Begin? is the debut album by Profusion, the collaborative project between K15 and Emeson.

The former, real name Kieron Ifil, is the genre-hopping artist that dropped the much-lauded house EP, Insecurities, on Kyle Hall’s Wild Oats label in 2014, but just as seamlessly has delved into jazz, soul, hip-hop and techno. Emeson, like his newly established creative partner, has worked across a variety of genres and art forms. He is also a successful actor, having appeared in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and various Marvel comic adaptations to name a few.

Ahead of the album's June 9 release on First Word Records, "Messages" is available to download via the WeTransfer button below.

Messages