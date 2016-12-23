Raumskaya 'Ice And Stones'

Pixelord's Hyperboloid imprint will release Raumskaya's debut album, Core.

The album follows Raumskaya's brilliant soundtrack to Sea, a contemporary dance production in Moscow—the soundtrack was released earlier this year on Terminal Dream. Moving slightly away from the footwork inspired sounds of some of his previous outings, Core features a wide-ranging collection of cuts that touch on everything from vintage hardcore to new, cutting-edge bass styles such as wave music.

In support of the LP's release, Hyperboloid and Raumskaya have offered up "Ice And Stones" as one of today's XLR8R downloads. Over its five-and-a-half-minute run time, the track melds stunning, twisting synth lines with a fathoms deep kick and galloping percussion, a track perfectly suited for the dark recesses of a club.

You can pick up "Ice And Stones" via WeTransfer below, with Core available via Hyperboloid.

Ice and Stones