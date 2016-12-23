Red Pig Flower 'Space Jazz' (Dubphone Remix)

Back at the start of the month, Sound of Vast co-founder Red Pig Flower—a now Berlin-based artist with releases on Baile Musik, Unclear Records, and Repeat Music—dropped her debut EP on the label.

Since launching in 2014, Sound of Vast has kept a consistent schedule of high-quality releases, outings from, among others, Egal 3, The People In The Fog, San Proper, Vid, and a slew of Unkown Artist showings. The latest falls in line with the work of the aforementioned releases, presenting three groove-led originals accompanied by a remix from Romanian artist Dubphone. Each track gives us a different taste of Red Pig Flower's captivating sound: from the jazz-like dub of the title track to ritualistic grooves of "To My Rimbaud," which takes inspiration from legendary French poet Arthur Rimbaud and his visions of Africa.

In support of the EP, the label has passed over Dubphone's shadowy remix as one of today's XLR8R downloads, available via WeTransfer below.

You can purchase Red Pig Flower's Space Jazz here.

Space Jazz (Dubphone Remix)