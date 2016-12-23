Scarper 'The Drift'

Over the years, London-based producer Steve Young (a.k.a. Scarper) has popped up in XLR8R's mp3 section a couple of times, dazzling our readers with his idiosyncratic tunes whilst winning over fans at the top of the game—artists such as Laurent Garnier, DJ Food, Daddy G, Mixmaster Morris, and Plaid.

Towards the end of last month, Young released Warmer Squares, his debut full-length, on Plexus Records. Following lead single, "Lacuna," which was released at the end of 2016 alongside a stunning video courtesy of rising motion-graphics star Letty Fox, the album presents a nostalgic, feel-good trip of varying styles and textures, from UK rave to ambient-techno and more beat-driven outings.

In support of the release, which can be purchased here, Scarper has once again offered up a cut for our downloads section, this time the magically floating cut "The Drift," available via WeTransfer below along with the video for "Lacuna."

The Drift