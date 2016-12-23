Seph 'Rom' (Cosmin TRG Remix)

The Aula Magna label will soon present a 10th release, titled Ron by Seph, and featuring a remix from Cosmin TRG.

The EP is described as "modern and energetic," kicking off with the title track "Rom," an "epic breakbeat cut that twists its sounds progressively through distorted percussive and melodic riffs." For the remix, Cosmin TRG gives a tribal take on the opening cut, creating a wonderfully hypnotic reinterpretation.

Marking today's release, grab Cosmin TRG's rework via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. Rom

02. Rom (Cosmin TRG Remix)

03. Inner

04. P+1

