Suplington 'Loss Of Free Will'

Today, NYC and LA-based label Youngbloods released UK artist Suplington's newest full-length album and his third outing on the label, Repeating Flowers.

The release looks to "the processes of birth, growth, death, and the inevitabilities of life itself" via tightly woven field recordings, ritualistic rhythms, and endlessly expanding soundscapes. The album's singular vision brings to mind the work of artists such Tim Hecker, Andy Stott, and Olatunji, it's an explorative release and, arguably, Suplington's finest work to date.

Repeating Flowers is available today via all digital stores and on limited edition Cave Brown Cassette equipped with plantable download card embedded with wildflower seeds. You can pick up the release here, with album cut "Loss Of Free Will" available via WeTransfer below.

Loss Of Free Will