Wayward 'Orissa' (Pépe's Jazz Bar Re-interpretation)

Last month, London-based electronic duo Wayward dropped their Orissa EP on Silver Bear Recordings.

The EP, which is comprised of two originals and remixes from Pépe and CSGRV, follows a transitional time for the pair, both in and out of the studio, and marks the start of a run of releases set to drop in 2017. On the two originals, Wayward lay down their mission statement for the year, one that pairs textured production with well-chosen vocal chops and chunky, rolling beats. On the remix front, Pépe takes things into jazz territory with a deep, feel-good outing, whilst CSGRV heads in an atmospheric groove-led direction.

In support of the EP, which can be purchased here, Wayward and Silver Bear Recordings have offered up Pépe's jazz interpretation as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Orissa (Pépe's Jazz Bar Re-interpretation)