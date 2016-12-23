Woodwire 'Glacier'

French producer Woodwire's latest EP, Peaks, was released by Cascade Records back on May 26.

For such a young producer, Woodwire's music is mature and assured, colorful and cinematic cuts that align closely with the world's of trip-hop and LA's sprawling beat scene. His style is enveloping and inviting, and built from tightly wound layers of instrumentation and stunning sound design.

In support of his new EP, Woodwire has offered up EP cut "Glacier" as today's XLR8R download. Like much of his output, it's a stunning combination of swirling synths, low-end weight, and well-chosen samples.

You can grab "Glacier" via WeTransfer below, with the EP available here.

Glacier