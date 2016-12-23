André Baum 'The Big Horizon'

In June, we featured André Baum's debut "For The Love," a Panorama Bar-inspired house track that went on to be our third most downloaded song of the month. Now we're pleased to feature a new dreamy, cinematic cut from Baum called "The Big Horizon."

"The concept was to create a soundtrack for a short film about a solo traveler sailing into the horizon of a vast and moon-illuminated ocean. But it's unclear whether he is in a state of despair or hope. Yet he is calm and determined to move forward. In the course of the journey, he hears voices, both from the space around him and from inside himself, and he confronts painful memories. The film ends as he disappears into the rising sun, laughing and crying at the same time."

The Big Horizon