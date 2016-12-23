Andrew Reynolds 'Gettin' Lifted'

Following an acclaimed Rinse FM debut as part of Mall Grab's recently established label, Steel City Dance Discs, London based DJ-producer Andrew Reynolds is back with more of his hip-hop and jazz-infused house tracks.

Classically trained as a composer at the Royal College of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music, Andrew has since spent his time producing electronic music, scoring film/theater pieces, and working as an in-house producer/engineer/tutor at the Secretsundaze Studios. Andrew's multifaceted productions have gained him wide-ranging recognition, from his recent "Offie" nomination at the prestigious Off West End Awards for his sound design, to nominations at various film festivals, a win at the Berlin Music Video Awards, as well as an exciting feature running throughout the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2016.

Andrew's latest house track, "Gettin' Lifted"

Gettin' Lifted