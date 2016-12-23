Ben Hoo & Enzo Leep 'Cosmos Excerpt'

At the end of last month, Get Physical released the latest installment in its acclaimed Get Physical Presents series, this time Get Physical Presents: Ibiza 2017, mixed by Ibiza-based artist Ben Hoo.

The compilation continues a busy 2017 for Hoo, following on from releases on No:words Music, Kindisch, Voltaire Music, Rewire Musik, and label home Get Physical. Hoo provides a handful of tracks on the compilation—which also features artists such as Nima Gorji, Clara Brea, and Joey Daniel—and in support of the release, Hoo has offered up one of his cuts "Cosmos Excerpt," a collaboration with Enzo Leep, as today's XLR8R download.

From the outset, Hoo and Leep make their deep intentions known, sprinkling haunting piano lines and minimalistic jazz-like percussion on top of deep and rolling low-end grooves.

You can pick up "Cosmos Excerpt" below, with the compilation available here.

Cosmos Excerpt