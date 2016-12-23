Clockwork 'Age of Prime' EP

Clockwork has offered up a new EP for free download, titled Age of Prime.

Age of Prime was intended as a "bigger picture" which, due to timely reasons, didn’t mutate into what it was initially thought for," Clockwork explains. "Having recently invested most of my time in producing pianist Gloria Campaner for the OPUS 3000 album which will be out this winter amongst other productions and movie scores, I didn't have much time to develop and follow up on work I had previously started on as Clockwork. Nevertheless, I’m happy to say I will finally be able to work on more music for this project in the near future. For now, I’ll share these two new weird cuts with you. Thanks for listening. Hope you enjoy them."

Tracklisting

01. Age of Prime

02. Primitive Bliss

"Age of Prime" and "Primitive Bliss" are both available to download via the WeTransfer button below.

Age of Prime

Primitive Bliss