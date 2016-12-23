Danya Vodovoz 'Skuba'

Today marks the release of German producer Danya Vodovoz's latest single, "Skuba," a cut from his forthcoming album, Motion Machine, which is set to arrive later this year.

"Skuba" is fittingly inspired by the amphibious world of deep-sea creatures, with Vodovoz expertly weaving groovy sub bass, dubbed-out effects, and sonar-like noises across its seven-minute runtime. Although the track could be seen as minimalistic in nature, it reportedly took Vodovoz nearly four years to bring all its elements together—a telling sign of Vodovoz's attention to detail and uncompromising vision.

You can pick "Skuba" up for free via WeTransfer below, with Vodovoz's previously released singles—two equally stunning house cuts—available via his Bandcamp page.

Skuba