Dead Light 'Sleeper' (Andrea Belfi Remix)

Following on from their self-titled debut album and live show for Piano Day at Union Chapel, Dead Light return with a four-track remix EP, crafting originals "Sleeper," "Falling In" and "Trills" into potent and thoughtful re-imaginings.

Andrea Belfi joined the duo during their well-received appearance at Piano Day for an improvised performance. He comes back into the fold, opening Dead Light Remixed with his version of "Sleeper," a haunting, driving hymn. It’s vamped with full reverb, wide open spaces, and rolls forward with sparse and purposeful drum-work.

Also on remix duties are Rafael Anton Irisarri (a.k.a The Sight Below), Border Community’s Luke Abbott, and Dead Light themselves.

Dead Light Remixed EP is scheduled for August 25 release via Village Green, with Andrea Belfi's rework of "Sleeper" exclusively available to download below.

Sleeper (Andrea Belfi Remix)