DØOB, Armie, and Javi Green 'Hippos & Elephants'

Earlier this month, Spanish label Clock Poets dropped their second release, Deaf Humans, a deep outing featuring three original cuts from DØOB, Armie, and Javi Green and a remix from Rico Cassaza.

Clock Poets launched last year with DØOB and Armie's Stream Of Thought EP, which also featured remixes from Guido Schneider and System of Survival. The latest lands a year after the inaugural release and continues the trend set with Stream Of Thought, namely ethereal house grooves for the heads.

In support of the release, the label have offered up EP cut "Hippos & Elephant," a dark and loopy cut, as today's XLR8R download. You can grab the track via WeTransfer below, with the full EP available here.

Hippos & Elephants