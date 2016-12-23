Dynamic Africana 'Igbehin Lalayo Nta' (Tunnelvisions Edit)

Fresh Dutch act Tunnelvisions (a.k.a. Emiel van den Dungen and Raynor de Groot) have offered up an unreleased edit of Dynamic Africana's "Igbehin Lalayo Nta" as today's XLR8R download.

The edit came about after Emiel discovered the track through a friend who introduced him to Dynamic Africana's "Igbehin Lalayo Nta," an African jazz/funk record from the 70's. The edit follows on from "Tanami," the duo's debut single on Atomnation and pre-empts "something big later in the year."

You can pick up the edit, which refits the band's jazz stylings to a more club-based framework, via WeTransfer below.

Igbehin Lalayo Nta (Tunnelvisions Edit)