Ekai 'Roots' (Tigerskin Instrumental Remix)

The latest release on Baumhaus will arrive from Ekai.

Titled Roots, the EP is homage to the beginnings of house music, a time and style which Ekai identifies most with. On the EP, Ekai presents two versions of the title track, one a stripped-back affair with 808 congas, piano chords, vocal chops and an enticing break, and a '90s mix which features TR-909 drums, the infamous Korg M-1, and the Juno 106 synthesizers. On remix duties is Tigerskin, who takes "Roots" into deeper territory with the original vocals featuring heavily throughout.

You can download Tigerskin's instrumental version via WeTransfer below and keep and eye on Baumhaus for the full EP.

Roots (Tigerskin Instrumental Remix)