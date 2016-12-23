Fabrizio Rat 'Lupu'

Following two EPs, namely La Machina and Technopiano," Fabrizio Rat has released his first album of hybrid techno, with an innovative sound palette.

The Pianist combines the acoustic sounds and weird harmonics of his prepared piano with the acid loops of the TB-303 and the beats of the TR-909. "I’m attracted to a certain type of techno, based on the purity of sound," says the Parisian producer. "This music can really approach abstraction, the immateriality of thought and ideas."

A track like "Aimard," for example, is characteristic of this ambition, he says. "It’s a sort of tunnel. It does not develop apart from a few 'turning points,' in a similar way to lots of tracks by Jeff Mills, who has been a big inspiration to me for a long time. I feel attracted to his radical approach to techno and his taste of sonic exploration. Many tracks by him have an incredible character."

Following the EP's release on Blackstrobe Records, "Lupu," taken from the EP, is available to download in full below.

Lupu