Heroarky 'VO/CE'

"VO/CE" is the first single from Tokyo-born, Sydney-based producer Heroarky, the title track to his debut three-track EP.

Musically, Heroarky draws influence from minimalist producers such as Steve Reich, as well as his day job helping refugees, mainly from Syria and Iraq, to establish a new life in Sydney.

Across the near-four-minute run time of "VO/CE," Heroarky introduces us to his soundworld, a warm and inviting sonic space built on groove-led beats, ethereal vocal samples, and floating pads.

You can download "VO/CE" via WeTransfer below, with the EP available to purchase here.

VO/CE