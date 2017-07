Lixo is the production alias of Alex Hislop, founder of influential London party collective, GETME!

With a back catalog already spanning 16 records—including key releases from the likes of Becoming Real, Slime, and Dam Mantle—and appearances on Rinse FM and 1Xtra, GETME! has established itself as one of London's key bass hubs over the last 10 years.

Today, Hislop has offered up "York" as a free download. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

