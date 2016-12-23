Marks 'Import'

Last month, South London label Coyote Records released Marks' debut EP, Drain.

Coyote discovered the Miami-based producer after stumbling across his Soundcloud page and what would become the EP's lead track, "Drain." After almost a year’s worth of back-and-forth discussion and deliberating between Marks and Coyote, they now present Drain as a limited-edition tape and digital release, following on from standout releases by Forever and Silk Road Assassins.

On the EP, Marks presents his take on US beat styles with four originals that were partly inspired by his life growing up in Jamaica and the mixtapes he used to sell to his older sister’s friends. The tracks are minimalistic but imbued with tense emotions and blissful, hypnotic loops. Drain also features a remix by Spokes, an artist Marks remixed in 2016, who turns in an atmospheric take on the EP's title track.

Drain is available now on limited-edition cassette and via all digital and streaming platforms—you can purchase the tape here, with digital here.

In support of the EP, Marks has also offered up bonus cut "Import," available via WeTransfer below.

Import