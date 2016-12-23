neonfrench 'mondegreen'

Dublin-based musician and producer Djamel Medjy (a.k.a. neonfrench) will release his debut album, Half-caste, via his new label Portals—Medjy co-runs Portals with Ian O'Donovan (Intec/Drumcode) and Darren Rice (Beat 102-103FM)—on July 14.

Using an array of gear that includes an Access Virus TI, Maschine, Juno 60, Juno 106, Tr-909, Spectrasonics Omnisphere, FM8, and various other pieces of kit, Medjy crafts emotive cuts in a way that looks to "identify less with the art and more the process." Medjy's uses the album as a diary of personal growth, charting his love and an "inner force/critic who wants me to fail." Due to this nature, the album is filled with wondrous cuts that float through with innocent beauty.

In support of the album, Medjy has offered up a bonus cut not on the album as today's XLR8R download. Titled "mondegreen," the track falls in line with the album's theme, pairing cascading synth lines with muted drums and a range of emotions.

You can download "mondegreen" in full below, with the album available to pre-order here.

mondegreen