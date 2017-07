The latest single to drop on Shoeboxx Recordings is a groovy cut from New York-based Nick AM.

Over the last couple of years, Shoeboxx have become XLR8R favorites, dropping numerous cuts via our ever-popular downloads section. The latest, “Rush,” follows Mudchute's "On Your Skin" with four-minutes of bass-heavy garage.

"Rush" is available on all online platforms and offered today as an exclusive download, available via WeTransfer below.

Rush