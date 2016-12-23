Oberst & Buchner 'Emile'

The latest release on Freeride Millenium arrived from the Vienna-based Oberst & Buchner last month.

Titled Emilie, the EP offers the duo's interpretation of what “modern summer togetherness sounds like,” with three broken-beats cuts that range from the sun-tinged opener, "Greg," to the stripped-back, subtle grooves of "Embrace" and the melancholic wonderment of the title track. Each cut marries organic, free-flowing samples with more machine-driven elements, creating a fascinating collection of enticing sonics.

To give you a taste of the sounds contained within the EP, Oberst & Buchner have passed on the title track as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up the full EP here.

Emile