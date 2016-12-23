Oli Warriner 'All The Mysteries'

Last month, label and event series Night Noise Music released Oli Warriner's The Humans Go Hungry EP, featuring remixes from Bird of Paradise, Ian Blevins, and Buran.

Inspired by the passing of a friend, the release is a deeply personal one for Warriner, who explains: “the release focuses on this need to understand ourselves and our creative needs, without this "The Humans Go Hungry" and they turn to other paths to feed themselves, be it drugs, self-harm etc. Everyone can benefit from creativity and music, just as I use it as a grieving process here.” Due to this subject matter, The Humans Go Hungry is full of thoughtful textures and subtle, melancholic synth lines that draw the listener in with their deep emotive nature.

On the remix front, Correspondant producer Bird of Paradise flips the title track into a slightly darker outing, whilst Futureboogie affiliate Ian Blevins turns his hand to "All The Mysteries," with Buran completing the package with his take on "Rest In Paradise."

In support of the release, Warriner has offered up "All The Mysteries" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below. You can pick the full EP up here.

All The Mysteries