Pact Infernal 'Circle VI [Heresy] (Pact Infernal Reincarnate)'

After two successful, reputation forming EP’s enigmatic musical entity Pact Infernal have released a debut LP, titled Infernality, for Horo.

Equal parts horror and simmering mysticism, the Pact Infernal sound has collected a base of devoted listeners including musical contemporaries like Lucy, Samuel Kerridge, Trepaneringsritualen, and Oake.

Infernality is an accomplished coming of age for Pact Infernal, a conceptual LP that "brings together the elements that worked so well on both their EP’s into a robust, coherent statement." It "marks the beginning of another chapter" in the Pact Infernal tale as they undertake their very first live and DJ performances.

To mark the release, a retouched version of an unreleased track for download via the WeTransfer button below.

Circle VI [Heresy] (Pact Infernal Reincarnate)