Planète 'Guided by Flux'

Melbourne artist Dion Tartaglione last featured on our pages back in October of last year with the emotive cut "Nightcrawler," which marked his return to his Planète moniker. Now, Tartaglione is back with the latest Planète single, "Guided by Flux," a stunning track that shows Tartaglione has a deft touch when it comes to crafting enticing sonics. With its introspective lulls and consequent crescendos, Tartaglione looks to pair the positive and negative, as he explains:

"The basis behind the track is a resolution of a persuasive circumstance. I feel that the title leads to bring through a sense of acceptance for a strong positive and negative notion and letting that take course, personally or figuratively. I very much wanted this to drive and be energetic but to also have room to think slowly."

Outside of the release of the new single, Tartaglione will be playing a handful of Planète shows, the details of which you can find below, along with the download of "Guided by Flux."

Guided by Flux

Tour dates:

July 21 - Francis 28 (Melbourne)

Hold Tight #3 w/ Romare (Bonobo After Party)

July 22 - Hordern Pavillion (Sydney)

Bonobo - Splendour in the Grass Sideshow w/ Kllo

July 22 - Hudson Ballroom (Sydney)

w/ Romare (Ninja Tune)

July 23 - North Byron Parklands

Splendour in the Grass