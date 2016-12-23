Dutch Cassette Rarities 1981 - 1985 Vol. 1 LP is Kale Plankieren’s first volume of a collection of Dutch rarities that were released on cassette tape in the '80s, with this stuff, in particular, being recorded between 1981 and 1985.

It features a wide range of artists, from the Amsterdam Fetisj scene and cities such as Rotterdam, Utrecht, The Hague, and Zwolle. It gives "a glimpse into the artistic DIY music movement that was growing extensively outside of mainstream circles."

The beautifully printed record sleeve was designed by Steele Bonus. It includes liner notes (in English and Dutch) that paint a great picture of the context where these bands and artists lived and breathed. It is compiled by Mark van de Maat and mastered by Rude 66.'

Tracklisting

A1. Das Ding "Meteor Sinkhole"

A2. Boris Dzaneck "Dance"

A3. Y Create "I Don't Want To Be"

A4. Roy G. Biv "Ulloa's Ring"

A5. Rite De Passage "Quinquerime"

B1. Rotterdans "Interference"

B2. Necronomicon (5) "The Top"

B3. De Fabriek Het "Terrein"

B4. Plus Instruments "Don't Forget Me"

Ahead of the LP's September release, Plus Instruments' "Don't Forget Me" is exclusively available to download below.

Don't Forget Me