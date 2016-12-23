Satoshi Tomiie 'New Day' (Maayan Nidam Eggshells Remix)

Following the release of his New Day LP in 2015, Satoshi Tomiie has assembled a number of respected producers for remixes, including Maayan Nidam, Fred P, Ron Trent, Dj Sneak, and more.

While a handful of the remixes have already been released as vinyl-only samplers, the full remix album sees the addition of Maayan Nidam, Hugo LX, and Pablo Mateo, as well as alternative versions by Ron Trent and Dj Sneak.

Perlon’s Maayan Nidam provides two different renditions of "New Day." Her Saturated remix is a showcase of intricate sound design, unraveling a medley of percussive details alongside syncopated kicks, vocal murmurs, and soothing chords, while her Eggshells remix is gloomier in comparison, with a sullen bassline and ethereal synths.

Satoshi Tomiie's Abstract Nature (Remixes) drops on Abstract Architecture on August 7, while Nidam's Eggshells remix is exclusively available for download via WeTrasnfer below.

New Day (Maayan Nidam Eggshells Remix)