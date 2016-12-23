Skudge 'Traveller'

For its 10 years celebrations, Be As One has unleashed a special V/A release in two parts with previously unreleased music by the imprint artists and frequent label collaborators. Two 12” with unreleased material from the label head Shlomi Aber, Truncate, Skudge, and JAM., who are featured on the first instalment; while Markus Suckut, Savas Pascalidis, Eduardo De La Calle, and Yotam Avni joined the celebrations in the second part of the series. Music by Spanish ORBE and Lincan Ray closed the collection with digitally exclusive tracks.

Following the release, Skudge's "Traveller" is exclusively available for download via the WeTransfer button below.