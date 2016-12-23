As part of its 10th anniversary this year, the Huntleys + Palmers label will release a new EP from Ivan Smagghe’s Smagghe & Cross project, titled MMMMMMM.

MMMMMMM is a seven-tracker that is a "combination of [the label’s] musical influences old and new.” It features another hero, Matthew Herbert, who makes a rare appearance on vocals. Additionally, there is a Honey Soundsystem Generator remix by Jackie House, one by the super-Swedes, Samo DJ & Pedrodollar, and also Pilooski, who played the first ever H+P party back in 2007—completing another circle during the 10th anniversary year.

Tracklisting

01. Smagghe & Cross feat. Matthew Herbert "In The Morning"

02. Smagghe & Cross feat. Matthew Herbert "In The Morning" ((Pilooski feat Clément Froissart Smooth, Not Criminal Instrumental)

03. Smagghe & Cross feat. Matthew Herbert "In The Morning" ((Pilooski feat Clément Froissart Smooth, Not Criminal Mix)*

04. MMMMMMM

05. MMMMMMM (Jackie House Generators Tool feat. Kevin Clarke and Marke B.)

06. MMMMMMM (Jackie House Generators Remix feat. Kevin Clarke and Marke B.)*

07. MMMMMMM (Samo DJ & Pedrodollar Remix)*

Ahead of the EP’s August 25 release, Smagghe & Cross feat. Matthew Herbert "In The Morning" (Pilooski feat Clément Froissart Smooth, Not Criminal Mix) is available to download via the WeTransfer button below.

In The Morning (Pilooski feat Clément Froissart Smooth, Not Criminal Mix)