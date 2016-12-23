Stanislav Tolkachev 'Vhs2'

The next release up on Delirio lands from Ukrainian techno pioneer Stanislav Tolkachev.

Already known for his original and inventive style, with this release, Tolkachev marks the start of his VHS series with four melancholic and mind-expanding tracks that were recorded around 2005 straight to VHS. From the batch, Tolkachev will 10 tracks before the end of the year, set to drop in three different chapters, including clips, ruined parts, and tape noises.

The first part of the VHS series was released via Delirio on June 20 on 10" black vinyl—which is now sold out—and digitally. On July 20, the label will release a new limited batch of 50 clear 10" records.

In support of the forthcoming release, Delirio and Tolkachev have offered up "Vhs2" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up the full EP here.

Vhs2