Tendts 'Don't Be Silly'

Back at the start of last month, Greek duo Tendts—made up of brothers Christos and Fotis Papadakis—released their latest EP, It's Everywhere, on fellow Greek label Lower Parts.

Since debuting in 2012, Tendts have released numerous EPs and albums on labels such as Project: Mooncircle, Nutty Wombat, Fair Weather Friends Records, and Lower Parts. The latest is a concept EP soundtracking Tendts' "intergalactic encounter with The Pleiadians (dimension traversing Nordic aliens to the unenlightened) at the far edge of the universe." Musically, the EP is as adventurous as its concept, ranging from tripped-out disco-infused house cuts to more gritty beat-driven outings—It's Everywhere also includes a remix from Palmbomen II.

In support of the EP, the brothers have passed over "Don't Be Silly," a hallucinogenic percussive ride, as today's XLR8R download. You can pick the track up below, with It's Everywhere available here.

Don't Be Silly