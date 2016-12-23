Terr 'Midnight' (XLR8R Ambient Mix)

Following the success of Misantropicalia on Hotflush earlier this year, Daniela Caldellas (aka Terr) is set to return to the label with a brand new track, "Midnight." On the flip, "Outrun" (the original taken from that Misantropicalia EP) gets the remix treatment from Tuff City Kids (a.k.a Gerd Janson and Phillip Lauer).

Tracklisting:

01. Midnight

02. Outrun (Tuff City Kids Remix)

Ahead of the 12"s July 21 release, an ambient rework of "Midnight" is exclusively available to download via the WeTransfer button below.

Midnight (XLR8R Ambient Mix)