Terr 'Midnight' (XLR8R Ambient Mix)

Following the success of Misantropicalia on Hotflush earlier this year, Daniela Caldellas (aka Terr) is set to return to the label with a brand new track, "Midnight." On the flip, "Outrun" (the original taken from that Misantropicalia EP) gets the remix treatment from Tuff City Kids (a.k.a Gerd Janson and Phillip Lauer).
Tracklisting:
01. Midnight
02. Outrun (Tuff City Kids Remix)
Ahead of the 12"s July 21 release, an ambient rework of "Midnight" is exclusively available to download via the WeTransfer button below.