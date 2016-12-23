XLR8R's Top 10 Downloads of June

Every day, barring weekends, XLR8R works with countless artists and labels to promote releases, break artists, and to provide our readers with a fresh dose of music through the ever-popular downloads section. A constant supply of forward-thinking tunes are released from all corners of the sonic spectrum, from bass-heavy house to industrial techno, sun-tinged beats, and everything in between. We then tabulate the download numbers every month and announce the 10 most popular tracks from the month prior. Now that we are midway through July, it's time to look back to June and its most popular tracks.

In June, the top 10 was almost exclusively dominated by original cuts, with Alci's "Eleven" proving to be the most popular cut ahead of the sole remix, a bootleg of Bonobo's "Break Apart" by Indian producer Lukan. André Baum's debut track followed close by, with Chihei Hatakeyama's stunning ambient cut "Sad Ocean" and Eliot Lipp's beat-driven "I Told Ya" rounding out the top five.

June's 10 most popular XLR8R downloads have been assembled into a list below and can be grabbed for free by following their respective links. In addition, all 10 tracks have been compiled into one convenient file, which can be downloaded via WeTransfer below.

1. Alci "Eleven"

2. Bonobo "Break Apart" (Lukan's Lo-Fi Bootleg)

3. André Baum "For The Love"

4. Chihei Hatakeyama "Sad Ocean"

5. Eliot Lipp "I Told Ya"

6. Solune "Rhythm School"

7. Whitesquare "Definition of Anticipation"

8. Discrete Circuit "Circuitry" (Impressions Mix)

9. Woodwire "Glacier"

10. Vandana "Raven Black"