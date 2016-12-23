Acid Castello 'Navigator 101'

On September 29, 51Beats will release the debut album from Acid Castello.

Acid Castello is a trio of Italian producers consisting of Marcio McFly, Bhonz, and Endo who craft analog techno and tripped-out acid weapons. For their debut LP, Woman 5000, the trio look to '80s science fiction soundtracks for its inspiration, presenting a collection of intergalactic dancefloor bombs that are sure to warp minds.

In support of the forthcoming release, Marcio, Bhonz, and Endo have offered up "Navigator 101" as today's XLR8R download. Like those on the album, it's a track with tough, drum-machine rhythms and snaking acid lines, a track that, when played at the right time, will undoubtedly cause mass hysteria in a club.

You can pick up "Navigator 101" via WeTransfer below.

Navigator 101