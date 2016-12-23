ana wares 'Sonarcotic' (Kaymid Instrumental)

Late last month, Lo-Fi-45 released the new single from label head Eva Guss under her ana wares moniker.

The single, "Sonarcotic," was written on her laptop in a caravan at Rainbow Serpent Festival in Australia following melodically rich sets by Super Flu and Lee Burridge. Like the music of Super Flu and Burridge, "Sonarcotic" is a floating a blissful slice of house perfect for long mixes and sets built on lush grooves. Alongside the original, the release features an instrumental and remix from Kaymid—a new alias of Melbourne artist Kasey Taylor—who also provides an instrumental of his remix.

In support of the release, Lo-Fi-45 have offered up Kaymid's instrumental mix, a deep and groovy house cut, as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up the full release here.

Sonarcotic (Kaymid Instrumental)