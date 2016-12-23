Animal Husbandry 'In Trouble For Good' (Andy J Spence Remix)

Following on from debut single "The Good Times Are Killing Me," London artist Animal Husbandry has premiered his second single "In Trouble For Good." Once again the single was mixed by Chris Coady and features Kairos 4Tet sax player Adam Waldmann.

Animal Husbandry is on one level a very modern project, born from computers and technological wizardry, but the spirit of the music draws on a nostalgia for earlier, perhaps simpler, times. The music emerged on a personal hunt for the dolce vita. The footloose, sashaying rhythms were born on the move as Tim, refusing to settle for a quiet life, hit the road. Tracks were demoed in Paris, then London, and later Holland, where Tim met the great saxophonist Adam Waldman, hauled up in Amsterdam nursing a hand injury that had kept him from playing for a while. Tim played him some of the early demos and Adam immediately got his saxophone out. Animal Husbandry was born: music to recklessly pursue the good times to.

Following the release, an Andy J Spence remix is available to download below, with the original streaming in full above.

In Trouble For Good (Andy J Spence Remix)