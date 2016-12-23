Bambooman and King Kashmere 'Expecto (Alt)'

For one of today's XLR8R downloads, Bambooman has offered up an exclusive un-released cut alongside King Kasmere, titled "Expecto (Alt)."

The new track follows two previous vinyl releases in March—Shudder, which was released on Accidental Jnr, and the experimental hip-hop 12" alongside King Kasmere as SUPERGOD—and is an almost perfect marriage between the two, melding SUPERGOD's "Expecto" acapella with beats that fall in line with those on Shudder. The track also previews Bambooman's forthcoming debut album, Whispers,—which was partly funded by PRS Foundation—on which King Kasmere also makes an appearance.

You can pick up "Expecto (alt)" via WeTransfer below, with Whispers available for pre-order here ahead of the August 25 release.

Expecto (Alt)