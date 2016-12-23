benki 'Easter Eggs'

Ben Kiriaty has been doing sound design for games, apps, and clips for quite some time now, but in recent years he has become more interested in making electronic music, ranging from deep house to techno. His latest project, benki, started as an exploration of what could be done with the tools of a modern studio with classic sounds like 909 drums and the usual synth waveforms, taking inspiration from Tel-Aviv’s techno culture.

“Easter Eggs” is one of six tracks which are part of what could be called an independent EP, and is scheduled for download below.

Easter Eggs