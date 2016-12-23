Duran Duran Duran 'Pryor Acid'

Last month, Power Vacuum dropped Duran, the latest album from Duran Duran Duran.

Duran is the third release to drop on the label in 2017, following on from Drvg Cvltvre's Bunkerpunch and the Vectors 3 label VA, with nine tracks that completely dismantle typical techno tropes. From the serrated and frantic light-speed grooves of "Pryor Acid" to the malfunctioning synthetic rhythms of "Sexus," Duran is an album that flips the script, drops it in a bucket of acid, and lights it on fire; and once the final textures of closing cut, "Marathon Man," ring out, you'll be left with your brain in your hand and a devilish smirk on your face.

In support of the release, Power Vacuum has offered up "Pryor Acid" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below. You can pick up Duran here.

Pryor Acid